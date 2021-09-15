New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.