New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,601 shares of company stock worth $117,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.