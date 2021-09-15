New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.