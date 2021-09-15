New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDEX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.47. Ideanomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

