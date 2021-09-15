New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,650 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

GLNG opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

