NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $128.41 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 4,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

