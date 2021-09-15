Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stake Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

