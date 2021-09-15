Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NRGOF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
