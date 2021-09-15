Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $665.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newtek Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

