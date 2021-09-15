Newton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $983,970.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Newton has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $983,970.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00075173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00122438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00178600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.24 or 0.07145253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,859.21 or 0.99430877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00861578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

