NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,701,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,787,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 46,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 68,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

