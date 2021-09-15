NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $4.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.