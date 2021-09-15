NFTX Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $96.27 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $204.68 or 0.00426335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

