Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -165.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

