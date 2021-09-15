Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

