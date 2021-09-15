Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

VIOV stock opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.80. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.52.

