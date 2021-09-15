Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CONXF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

