Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 18.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 166.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 125,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 78,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 77.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,241,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 151,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

