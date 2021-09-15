Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LORL opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $825.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

