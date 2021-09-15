Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

