Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

