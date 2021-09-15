Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,900 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

