Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $844.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.