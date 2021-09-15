Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

