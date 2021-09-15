Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
