Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.