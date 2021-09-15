Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.