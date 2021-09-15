Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Raleigh Finlayson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Raleigh Finlayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.10 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($650,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

