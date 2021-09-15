Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 302,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.12. 47,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

