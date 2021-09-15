Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,029. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.