Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. 126,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

