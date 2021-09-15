Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,882,000 after buying an additional 1,021,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after buying an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. 51,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.