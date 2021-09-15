NuCypher (NU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.49 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $230.62 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00149014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00796065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046860 BTC.

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,280,756,178 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

