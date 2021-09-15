NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,837. The firm has a market cap of C$986.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

