O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

