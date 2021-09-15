O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of OI opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

