O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

