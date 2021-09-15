O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $247.05 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

