O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $59,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.