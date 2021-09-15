Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 13.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price shot up 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.14. 555,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,362,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 338,448.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,764 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

