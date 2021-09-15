Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $14.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $49.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 6,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 132,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

