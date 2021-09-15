Olyseum (OLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,965.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and $120,965.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.