OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMRON stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. 6,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,565. OMRON has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in OMRON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

