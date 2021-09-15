One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,324. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

