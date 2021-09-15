One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

NYSE OLP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $639.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

