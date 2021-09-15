OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $526,500.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 301,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,345. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $821.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

