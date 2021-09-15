Open Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $48,228.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00836662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

