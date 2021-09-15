OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 173,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,440,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.