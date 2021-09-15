Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

