Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

