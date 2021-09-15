Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

